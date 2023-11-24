Corey Kispert plus his Washington Wizards teammates face the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game, a 117-114 loss against the Hornets, Kispert put up six points.

With prop bets in place for Kispert, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Corey Kispert Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 10.5 10.0 Rebounds -- 2.5 Assists -- 1.5 PRA -- 14 PR -- 12.5



Corey Kispert Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, Kispert has made 3.4 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 7.2% of his team's total makes.

Kispert's Wizards average 105.2 possessions per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams, while the Bucks are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 103.9 possessions per contest.

Allowing 117.8 points per game, the Bucks are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Bucks concede 45.1 rebounds per game, ranking 22nd in the NBA.

Conceding 26.1 assists per game, the Bucks are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA.

Corey Kispert vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 21 12 2 1 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.