Two streaking squads square off when the Edmonton Oilers (5-12-1) go on the road to play the Washington Capitals (10-4-2) at Capital One Arena on Friday at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MNMT. The Capitals have won five in a row, while the Oilers are on a three-game losing streak.

Capitals vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Oilers (-125) Capitals (+105) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have won five of the 10 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Washington has a record of 5-4 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Capitals.

Washington has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in five of 16 games this season.

Capitals vs Oilers Additional Info

Capitals vs. Oilers Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 53 (26th) Goals 41 (31st) 72 (29th) Goals Allowed 43 (3rd) 14 (12th) Power Play Goals 3 (32nd) 18 (28th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 8 (4th)

Capitals Advanced Stats

Over its last 10 contests, Washington went 5-5-0 against the spread and 8-1-1 straight up.

In its past 10 games, Washington has gone over the total three times.

The Capitals and their opponents have combined to post an average of 6.2 goals over their past 10 games, 0.3 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.

Over the past 10 games, the Capitals and their opponents averaged 0.9 more goals than their season game score average of 6.8 goals.

The Capitals have the league's 31st-ranked scoring offense (41 total goals, 2.6 per game).

The Capitals are one of the toughest defensive squads in the league this season, allowing 43 goals (2.7 per game) to rank third.

They have a -2 goal differential, which ranks 17th in the league.

