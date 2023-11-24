Among the best players to keep an eye on when the Edmonton Oilers meet the Washington Capitals on Friday at Capital One Arena -- starting at 3:00 PM ET -- are the Oilers' Leon Draisaitl and the Capitals' Alexander Ovechkin.

Capitals vs. Oilers Game Information

Capitals Players to Watch

Ovechkin's five goals and seven assists in 16 contests give him 12 points on the season.

With 11 total points (0.7 per game), including one goal and 10 assists through 16 games, John Carlson is pivotal for Washington's attack.

This season, Washington's Dylan Strome has 10 points (eight goals, two assists) this season.

In the crease, Charlie Lindgren has a 4-1-0 record this season, with a .940 save percentage (second-best in the league). In 5 games, he has 157 saves, and has given up 10 goals (2.0 goals against average).

Oilers Players to Watch

Draisaitl is one of Edmonton's top contributors with 23 points. He has scored six goals and picked up 17 assists this season.

Evan Bouchard has chipped in with 18 points (four goals, 14 assists).

Zach Hyman has 17 points for Edmonton, via 10 goals and seven assists.

Calvin Pickard (0-1-0) has a 2.9 goals against average and an .889% save percentage (48th in league).

Capitals vs. Oilers Stat Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 21st 2.94 Goals Scored 2.56 29th 30th 4 Goals Allowed 2.69 7th 5th 33.4 Shots 29 28th 8th 29.1 Shots Allowed 30.3 16th 11th 21.88% Power Play % 6.67% 32nd 25th 74.65% Penalty Kill % 83.33% 12th

