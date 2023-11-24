Two clubs on streaks will clash when the Edmonton Oilers (three consecutive defeats) visit the Washington Capitals (five straight wins) on Friday at Capital One Arena in Washington.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can watch the Oilers try to knock off the the Capitals on ESPN+ and MNMT.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Capitals vs Oilers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals have one of the best defenses in the NHL, allowing 43 total goals (2.7 per game), third in the NHL.

The Capitals' 41 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 31st in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Capitals have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.

Defensively, the Capitals have given up 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 16 5 7 12 10 6 0% John Carlson 16 1 10 11 29 13 - Dylan Strome 16 8 2 10 6 14 53.8% Tom Wilson 16 4 5 9 15 16 33.3% Connor McMichael 16 4 4 8 5 7 31.9%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers have allowed 72 total goals (four per game), ranking 29th in NHL play in goals against.

The Oilers rank 26th in the league with 53 goals scored (2.9 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Oilers have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Oilers have given up 3.7 goals per game (37 total) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 31 goals during that span.

Oilers Key Players