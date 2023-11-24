Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Campbell County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Campbell County, Virginia has high school football games on the calendar this week, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Campbell County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Altavista High School at Sussex Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Sussex, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.