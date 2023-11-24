The Washington Wizards (2-12) are heavy underdogs (by 13.5 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (10-5) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Wizards vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and MNMT

BSWI and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 126 - Wizards 112

Wizards vs Bucks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Bucks (- 13.5)

Bucks (- 13.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-14.2)

Bucks (-14.2) Pick OU: Under (246.5)



Under (246.5) Computer Predicted Total: 238.6

The Wizards have a 6-8-0 ATS record this season compared to the 6-9-0 mark of the Bucks.

Milwaukee and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 60% of the time this season (nine out of 15). That's less often than Washington and its opponents have (nine out of 14).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Wizards are 1-11, while the Bucks are 10-4 as moneyline favorites.

Wizards Performance Insights

The Wizards are 10th in the league in points scored (115.1 per game) and second-worst in points conceded (123.9).

Washington is the worst squad in the league in rebounds per game (38.6) and worst in rebounds conceded (50.9).

With 27.4 assists per game, the Wizards are seventh in the NBA.

At 13.5 turnovers committed per game and 14.8 turnovers forced, Washington is 15th and ninth in the NBA, respectively.

Beyond the arc, the Wizards are 18th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.1). They are 21st in 3-point percentage at 35.1%.

