Bilal Coulibaly plus his Washington Wizards teammates face the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In a 117-114 loss to the Hornets (his most recent game) Coulibaly posted seven points.

Now let's break down Coulibaly's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Bilal Coulibaly Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 7.5 8.4 Rebounds -- 3.6 Assists -- 1.9 PRA -- 13.9 PR -- 12 3PM 1.5 1.3



Bilal Coulibaly Insights vs. the Bucks

Coulibaly is responsible for attempting 6.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.1 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 10.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

Coulibaly's Wizards average 105.2 possessions per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams, while the Bucks are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 103.9 possessions per contest.

The Bucks are the 23rd-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 117.8 points per game.

On the glass, the Bucks are 22nd in the league, conceding 45.1 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Bucks are 17th in the league, giving up 26.1 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bucks have allowed 12.9 makes per contest, 16th in the league.

Bilal Coulibaly vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 25 12 3 1 2 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.