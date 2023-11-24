Will Aliaksei Protas Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 24?
Can we expect Aliaksei Protas scoring a goal when the Washington Capitals take on the Edmonton Oilers at 3:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Aliaksei Protas score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Protas stats and insights
- In two of 15 games this season, Protas has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Oilers.
- Protas has no points on the power play.
- Protas' shooting percentage is 10.5%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers have given up 72 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.1 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.
Protas recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:21
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|1
|2
|9:10
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|9:41
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|9:50
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:37
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/8/2023
|Panthers
|2
|0
|2
|13:47
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:18
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/29/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|7:30
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|5:21
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
Capitals vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
