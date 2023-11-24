The Washington Capitals, including Alexander Ovechkin, are in action Friday against the Edmonton Oilers at Capital One Arena, with the puck dropping at 3:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Ovechkin's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alexander Ovechkin vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ovechkin Season Stats Insights

Ovechkin's plus-minus this season, in 20:04 per game on the ice, is +3.

Ovechkin has netted a goal in a game four times this season in 16 games played, including multiple goals once.

Ovechkin has a point in nine games this year (out of 16), including multiple points three times.

In six of 16 games this season, Ovechkin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 67.5% that Ovechkin hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Ovechkin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Ovechkin Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-19) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 16 Games 2 12 Points 2 5 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.