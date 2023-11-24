As we head into Week 13 of the college football schedule, which team is on top of the ACC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

ACC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Florida State

Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 11-0

11-0 | 11-0 Odds to Win ACC: -400

-400 Overall Rank: 7th

7th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 64th

64th Last Game: W 58-13 vs North Alabama

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Florida State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Florida

@ Florida Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Louisville

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

10-1 | 10-1 Odds to Win ACC: +300

+300 Overall Rank: 17th

17th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 51st

51st Last Game: W 38-31 vs Miami (FL)

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Louisville jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Kentucky

Kentucky Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel:

3. Clemson

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 7-4

7-4 | 7-4 Odds to Win ACC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 22nd

22nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 31st

31st Last Game: W 31-20 vs North Carolina

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Clemson jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ South Carolina

@ South Carolina Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Duke

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-5

6-5 | 6-5 Odds to Win ACC: +30000

+30000 Overall Rank: 26th

26th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 22nd

22nd Last Game: L 30-27 vs Virginia

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Duke jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel:

5. NC State

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 8-3

8-3 | 8-3 Odds to Win ACC: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 36th

36th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 48th

48th Last Game: W 35-28 vs Virginia Tech

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find NC State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: North Carolina

North Carolina Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel:

6. North Carolina

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 7-4

8-3 | 7-4 Odds to Win ACC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 39th

39th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 58th

58th Last Game: L 31-20 vs Clemson

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find North Carolina jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ NC State

@ NC State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel:

7. Miami (FL)

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-5

6-5 | 6-5 Odds to Win ACC: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 41st

41st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 30th

30th Last Game: L 38-31 vs Louisville

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Miami (FL) jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Boston College

@ Boston College Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24

12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

8. Virginia Tech

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 6-6

5-6 | 6-6 Odds to Win ACC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 55th

55th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 61st

61st Last Game: L 35-28 vs NC State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Virginia Tech jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Virginia

@ Virginia Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel:

9. Georgia Tech

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 4-6

6-5 | 4-6 Odds to Win ACC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 56th

56th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 37th

37th Last Game: W 31-22 vs Syracuse

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Georgia Tech jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Georgia

Georgia Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

10. Virginia

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-8 | 2-9 Odds to Win ACC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 73rd

73rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 8th

8th Last Game: W 30-27 vs Duke

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Virginia jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel:

11. Boston College

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-6

6-5 | 5-6 Odds to Win ACC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 78th

78th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 75th

75th Last Game: L 24-16 vs Pittsburgh

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Boston College jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Miami (FL)

Miami (FL) Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24

12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

12. Syracuse

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-5

5-6 | 5-5 Odds to Win ACC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 83rd

83rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 65th

65th Last Game: L 31-22 vs Georgia Tech

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Syracuse jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Wake Forest

Wake Forest Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel:

13. Pittsburgh

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-8 | 2-9 Odds to Win ACC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 94th

94th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 29th

29th Last Game: W 24-16 vs Boston College

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Pittsburgh jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Duke

@ Duke Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel:

14. Wake Forest

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 3-8

4-7 | 3-8 Odds to Win ACC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 97th

97th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 32nd

32nd Last Game: L 45-7 vs Notre Dame

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Wake Forest jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Syracuse

@ Syracuse Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel:

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.