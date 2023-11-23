How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Boise State on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1) will host the Boise State Broncos (2-1) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023.
Virginia Tech vs. Boise State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN
Virginia Tech Stats Insights
- The Hokies made 46.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.4 percentage points higher than the Broncos allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
- Virginia Tech went 16-8 when it shot better than 41.5% from the field.
- The Hokies were the 251st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Broncos ranked 86th.
- Last year, the Hokies recorded 74.1 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 64.6 the Broncos allowed.
- When Virginia Tech totaled more than 64.6 points last season, it went 17-12.
Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Virginia Tech put up 77.2 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 71.3 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Hokies surrendered 65.9 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 75.5.
- Virginia Tech averaged 9.5 three-pointers per game with a 39.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 7.3% points better than it averaged in away games (7.1 threes per game, 32.0% three-point percentage).
Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|South Carolina
|L 79-77
|Spectrum Center
|11/15/2023
|Campbell
|W 60-44
|Cassell Coliseum
|11/19/2023
|Wofford
|W 98-76
|Cassell Coliseum
|11/23/2023
|Boise State
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/29/2023
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
|12/3/2023
|Louisville
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
