VCU vs. Iowa State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 23
Two hot teams square off when the Iowa State Cyclones (4-0) visit the VCU Rams (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET. The Rams are 11.5-point underdogs and will attempt to keep their four-game win streak allive against the Cyclones, winners of four straight. The matchup has a point total of 131.5.
VCU vs. Iowa State Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Iowa State
|-11.5
|131.5
Rams Betting Records & Stats
- VCU combined with its opponent to score more than 131.5 points in 15 of 31 games last season.
- Rams outings last year had a 133.8-point average over/under, 2.3 more points than this game's total.
- The Rams beat the spread 16 times in 35 games last year.
- VCU was underdogs in seven games last season and won three (42.9%) of those contests.
- The Rams were not a bigger underdog last season than the +425 moneyline set for this game.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 19.0% chance of a victory for the Rams.
VCU vs. Iowa State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 131.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 131.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Iowa State
|12
|37.5%
|67.6
|138.5
|62.6
|125.5
|133.1
|VCU
|15
|48.4%
|70.9
|138.5
|62.9
|125.5
|134.4
Additional VCU Insights & Trends
- The Rams put up 8.3 more points per game last year (70.9) than the Cyclones allowed (62.6).
- VCU went 14-7 against the spread and 22-2 overall when it scored more than 62.6 points last season.
VCU vs. Iowa State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Iowa State
|16-16-0
|3-2
|10-22-0
|VCU
|16-15-0
|0-0
|12-19-0
VCU vs. Iowa State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Iowa State
|VCU
|13-3
|Home Record
|15-3
|3-8
|Away Record
|8-3
|9-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-7-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|72
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73
|63.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.7
|5-10-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-9-0
|3-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-6-0
