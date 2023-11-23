Thursday's contest at Roberto Clemente Coliseum has the VCU Rams (3-1) going head to head against the St. John's Red Storm (2-2) at 5:30 PM ET on November 23. Our computer prediction projects a 66-58 win for VCU, who are favored by our model.

Last time out, the Rams lost 78-65 to JMU on Sunday.

VCU vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico

VCU vs. St. John's (NY) Score Prediction

Prediction: VCU 66, St. John's (NY) 58

VCU Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Rams were outscored by 5.7 points per game last season (posting 56.9 points per game, 323rd in college basketball, while conceding 62.6 per outing, 124th in college basketball) and had a -167 scoring differential.

VCU posted 56.0 points per game last season in conference games, which was 0.9 fewer points per game than its season average (56.9).

Offensively the Rams performed better in home games last year, posting 57.9 points per game, compared to 53.7 per game in away games.

When playing at home, VCU surrendered 3.4 fewer points per game (60.5) than in road games (63.9).

