A pair of streaking squads square off when the Iowa State Cyclones (4-0) visit the VCU Rams (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET. The Cyclones are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Rams, winners of three in a row.

VCU vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN

VCU Stats Insights

The Rams' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.3 percentage points higher than the Cyclones allowed to their opponents (42%).

VCU put together a 20-3 straight up record in games it shot higher than 42% from the field.

The Rams were the 264th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cyclones finished 60th.

The Rams averaged 8.3 more points per game last year (70.9) than the Cyclones allowed their opponents to score (62.6).

VCU went 22-2 last season when it scored more than 62.6 points.

VCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

VCU scored 73 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 on the road.

The Rams conceded 61.2 points per game at home last season, and 65.5 on the road.

VCU knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (5.5) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.7%) than away (34.9%).

