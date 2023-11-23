When the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) and Washington Commanders (4-7) square off on November 23 at AT&T Stadium, Dak Prescott and Sam Howell will be under center for their respective sides. Which signal caller has the advantage in this contest? Find out below.

Commanders vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas TV: CBS

Sam Howell vs. Dak Prescott Matchup

Sam Howell 2023 Stats Dak Prescott 11 Games Played 10 66.7% Completion % 70.1% 3,038 (276.2) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,604 (260.4) 18 Touchdowns 19 12 Interceptions 6 209 (19.0) Rushing Yards (Per game) 141 (14.1) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Cowboys Defensive Stats

This season, the Cowboys' defense has been getting it done, as it ranks third in the league with 17.5 points allowed per contest. In terms of yards allowed, the team ranks third with 2,663 total yards allowed (266.3 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Dallas' defense has been clicking this season, as it ranks second in the league with 1,571 total passing yards allowed. In terms of passing TDs, the team ranks 19th with 14 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Cowboys' D ranks 15th in the NFL with 1,092 rushing yards allowed (109.2 per game) and 14th with seven rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, Dallas is 23rd in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 57.7%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it ranks second at 32.8%.

Commanders Defensive Stats

