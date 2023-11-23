Commanders vs. Cowboys: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 12
On Thursday, November 23, 2023 at AT&T Stadium, the Washington Commanders (4-7) are 11-point underdogs in a road NFC East matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (7-3). For this game, the over/under has been set at 48.5 points.
As the Cowboys prepare for this matchup against the Commanders, check out their recent betting trends and insights. The Commanders' recent betting insights and trends can be seen below before you wager on their matchup against Cowboys.
Commanders vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dallas Moneyline
|Washington Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cowboys (-11)
|48.5
|-600
|+425
|FanDuel
|Cowboys (-10.5)
|48.5
|-590
|+430
Washington vs. Dallas Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- TV Info: CBS
- TV Info: CBS
Commanders vs. Cowboys Betting Insights
- Washington has five wins in 11 contests against the spread this season.
- This year, six of Washington's 11 games have gone over the point total.
- Dallas has posted a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Cowboys have two wins ATS (2-1) as an 11-point favorite or greater this year.
- Dallas games with a set total have hit the over six times this season (60%).
