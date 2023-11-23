The Dallas Cowboys (7-3) will face off against NFC East rivals, the Washington Commanders (4-7), on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys are heavily favored in this contest, with the line posted at 13.5 points. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the outing.

Commanders vs. Cowboys Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Commanders have been winning after the first quarter in four games, have been losing after the first quarter in five games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in two games .

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Cowboys have had the lead four times, have trailed three times, and have been tied three times.

Dallas' offense is averaging 6.1 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 5.6 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Commanders have lost the second quarter six times and outscored their opponent five times in 11 games this season.

Looking at second-quarter scoring, the Cowboys have won the second quarter in seven games and have lost the second quarter in three games.

Dallas' offense is averaging 9.6 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 6.9 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Commanders have won the third quarter in six games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in four games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

The Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in five games this season, and they've lost in the third quarter in five games.

Offensively, Dallas is averaging 3.9 points in the third quarter (19th-ranked) this season. It is allowing 4.6 points on average in the third quarter (17th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

So far this year, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games, lost that quarter in four games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

In 10 games this year, the Cowboys have been outscored in the fourth quarter three times and won seven times.

Dallas' offense is averaging 6.3 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 4.7 points on average in that quarter.

Commanders vs. Cowboys Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Commanders have had the lead four times (2-2 in those games), have been behind six times (2-4), and have been knotted up one time (0-1).

At the end of the first half, the Cowboys have been winning six times, have been losing three times, and have been knotted up one time.

2nd Half

This year, the Commanders have won the second half in seven games, and they've lost the second half in four games.

The Cowboys have won the second half in four games this season (4-0 in those contests), lost the second half in five games (2-3), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (1-0).

Dallas' offense is averaging 10.2 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is surrendering 9.3 points on average in the second half.

