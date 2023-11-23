When the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys square off in Week 12 on Thursday at 4:30 PM ET, will Brian Robinson Jr. find his way into the end zone? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Robinson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Brian Robinson Jr. score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a TD)

Robinson has taken 138 attempts for a team-leading 558 rushing yards (50.7 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns.

Robinson has also caught 27 passes for 314 yards (28.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

Robinson has scored multiple rushing touchdowns once this year. He has scored on the ground in four games in all.

He has registered a touchdown catch in three of 11 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Brian Robinson Jr. Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cardinals 19 59 0 1 7 1 Week 2 @Broncos 18 87 2 2 42 0 Week 3 Bills 10 70 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 14 45 1 2 6 0 Week 5 Bears 6 10 0 4 33 0 Week 6 @Falcons 10 31 0 2 25 1 Week 7 @Giants 8 23 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Eagles 10 59 0 2 20 0 Week 9 @Patriots 18 63 1 1 4 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 8 38 0 6 119 1 Week 11 Giants 17 73 0 7 58 0

Rep Brian Robinson Jr. with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.