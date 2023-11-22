Terry Rozier and Kyle Kuzma are two players to watch on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Charlotte Hornets (4-9) match up with the Washington Wizards (2-11) at Spectrum Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Hornets

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: BSSE, MNMT2

BSSE, MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards' Last Game

The Wizards dropped their most recent game to the Bucks, 142-129, on Monday. Jordan Poole was their high scorer with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Poole 30 1 1 0 0 3 Kyle Kuzma 22 3 13 2 1 2 Tyus Jones 18 2 3 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Wizards vs Hornets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wizards Players to Watch

Kuzma provides the Wizards 22.3 points, 6.7 boards and 2.0 assists per game. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Tyus Jones averages 13.7 points, 2.7 boards and 6.7 assists, making 51.5% of his shots from the field and 43.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per contest.

The Wizards receive 18.7 points, 3.0 boards and 3.0 assists per game from Poole.

Deni Avdija averages 10.0 points, 6.7 boards and 2.7 assists, making 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 50.0% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per contest.

The Wizards receive 3.7 points per game from Delon Wright, plus 3.3 boards and 5.0 assists.

Watch LaMelo Ball, Kuzma and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.