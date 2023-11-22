How to Watch the Wizards vs. Hornets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Washington Wizards (2-11) will try to break a six-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Charlotte Hornets (4-9) on November 22, 2023 at Spectrum Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Wizards, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Wizards vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Wizards vs Hornets Additional Info
|Hornets vs Wizards Injury Report
|Hornets vs Wizards Players to Watch
|Hornets vs Wizards Prediction
|Hornets vs Wizards Odds/Over/Under
|Hornets vs Wizards Betting Trends & Stats
|Hornets vs Wizards Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Wizards Stats Insights
- The Wizards have shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 49.1% shooting opponents of the Hornets have averaged.
- This season, Washington has a 0-5 record in games the team collectively shoots above 49.1% from the field.
- The Hornets are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 28th.
- The Wizards put up an average of 115.2 points per game, seven fewer points than the 122.2 the Hornets give up.
- When it scores more than 122.2 points, Washington is 1-2.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wizards Home & Away Comparison
- The Wizards put up 113.7 points per game at home, 2.9 fewer points than on the road (116.6). Defensively they allow 124.7 per game, 0.6 more than away (124.1).
- Washington concedes 124.7 points per game at home, and 124.1 away.
- The Wizards pick up 3.1 fewer assists per game at home (25.8) than away (28.9).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Wizards Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Delon Wright
|Out
|Knee
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.