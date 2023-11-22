Wizards vs. Hornets November 22 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:18 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Southeast Division rivals meet when the Charlotte Hornets (2-5) welcome in the Washington Wizards (2-5) at Spectrum Center, starting on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the teams this season.
Wizards vs. Hornets Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, MNMT2
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma puts up 22.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2 assists per game for the Wizards.
- Tyus Jones is averaging 13.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest. He's sinking 51.5% of his shots from the floor and 43.8% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per game.
- Jordan Poole is averaging 18.7 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists per game. He is sinking 38.5% of his shots from the field and 21.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per game.
- Deni Avdija gets the Wizards 10 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while posting 1.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Delon Wright gives the Wizards 3.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5 assists per game while delivering 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Hornets Players to Watch
- LaMelo Ball averages 14.3 points, 9 assists and 6 boards per contest.
- Terry Rozier puts up 22.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Gordon Hayward puts up 14.7 points, 5.7 boards and 5.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 2 steals (eighth in league) and 0.7 blocks.
- P.J. Washington puts up 17.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 55.6% from the floor and 21.4% from downtown with 1 made treys per contest.
- Brandon Miller puts up 17.3 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.
Wizards vs. Hornets Stat Comparison
|Hornets
|Wizards
|116.3
|Points Avg.
|119.3
|123.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|126.9
|48.7%
|Field Goal %
|48.5%
|30.8%
|Three Point %
|36.3%
