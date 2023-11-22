At Spectrum Center on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, the Washington Wizards (2-11) will attempt to end a six-game losing streak when visiting the Charlotte Hornets (4-9) at 7:00 PM ET. The contest airs on BSSE and MNMT2.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wizards vs. Hornets matchup in this article.

Wizards vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MNMT2

BSSE and MNMT2 Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Wizards vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Wizards vs Hornets Additional Info

Wizards vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Hornets are being outscored by 8.5 points per game with a -111 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.7 points per game (13th in the NBA) and give up 122.2 per contest (27th in the league).

The Wizards have been outscored by 9.2 points per game (posting 115.2 points per game, 10th in league, while giving up 124.4 per contest, 30th in NBA) and have a -119 scoring differential.

The two teams average 228.9 points per game combined, 13.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these teams put up 246.6 points per game combined, 4.1 more points than this contest's total.

Charlotte has compiled a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Washington is 5-8-0 ATS this year.

Wizards and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +100000 +50000 - Hornets +100000 +50000 -

