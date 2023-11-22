The Air Force Falcons (4-2) are heavily favored (by 12.5 points) to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the VMI Keydets (1-4) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The over/under is 137.5 in the matchup.

VMI vs. Air Force Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Clune Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Air Force -12.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Keydets Betting Records & Stats

VMI has combined with its opponents to score more than 137.5 points in all four games this season.

VMI's games this year have had a 151.8-point total on average, 14.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

VMI are 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

VMI has been named as the underdog four times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

This season, the Keydets have been at least a +500 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

VMI has an implied victory probability of 16.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

VMI vs. Air Force Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Air Force 1 20% 68 143.2 63.2 139.8 132.5 VMI 4 100% 75.2 143.2 76.6 139.8 150

Additional VMI Insights & Trends

The Keydets put up an average of 75.2 points per game, 12 more points than the 63.2 the Falcons allow to opponents.

VMI is 2-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall when it scores more than 63.2 points.

VMI vs. Air Force Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Air Force 2-3-0 1-0 2-3-0 VMI 2-2-0 1-1 2-2-0

VMI vs. Air Force Home/Away Splits

Air Force VMI 3-1 Home Record 1-0 1-1 Away Record 0-2 2-2-0 Home ATS Record 0-0-0 0-1-0 Away ATS Record 1-1-0 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 87 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-0-0 0-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-1-0

