The Air Force Falcons (1-1) play the VMI Keydets (1-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 airing on MW Network.

VMI vs. Air Force Game Information

VMI Top Players (2022-23)

  • Asher Woods: 14.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Sean Conway: 12.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Rickey Bradley, Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tyler Houser: 10.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tony Felder: 10.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Air Force Top Players (2022-23)

  • Rytis Petraitis: 10.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jake Heidbreder: 15.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Ethan Taylor: 7.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Camden Vander Zwaag: 7.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Beau Becker: 7.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

VMI vs. Air Force Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Air Force Rank Air Force AVG VMI AVG VMI Rank
300th 66.9 Points Scored 69.4 232nd
86th 67.1 Points Allowed 76.8 337th
358th 27.1 Rebounds 32.4 134th
351st 5.6 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th
85th 8.2 3pt Made 9.7 12th
35th 15.3 Assists 11.4 307th
84th 10.9 Turnovers 12.2 217th

