VMI vs. Air Force November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Air Force Falcons (1-1) play the VMI Keydets (1-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 airing on MW Network.
VMI vs. Air Force Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
VMI Top Players (2022-23)
- Asher Woods: 14.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sean Conway: 12.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rickey Bradley, Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tyler Houser: 10.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tony Felder: 10.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Air Force Top Players (2022-23)
- Rytis Petraitis: 10.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jake Heidbreder: 15.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ethan Taylor: 7.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Camden Vander Zwaag: 7.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Beau Becker: 7.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
VMI vs. Air Force Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Air Force Rank
|Air Force AVG
|VMI AVG
|VMI Rank
|300th
|66.9
|Points Scored
|69.4
|232nd
|86th
|67.1
|Points Allowed
|76.8
|337th
|358th
|27.1
|Rebounds
|32.4
|134th
|351st
|5.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|96th
|85th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|9.7
|12th
|35th
|15.3
|Assists
|11.4
|307th
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|12.2
|217th
