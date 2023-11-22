Wednesday's contest features the Air Force Falcons (4-2) and the VMI Keydets (1-4) clashing at Clune Arena (on November 22) at 5:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-68 victory for Air Force.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

VMI vs. Air Force Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Clune Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

VMI vs. Air Force Score Prediction

Prediction: Air Force 75, VMI 68

Spread & Total Prediction for VMI vs. Air Force

Computer Predicted Spread: Air Force (-6.2)

Air Force (-6.2) Computer Predicted Total: 143.0

Air Force has compiled a 2-3-0 record against the spread this season, while VMI is 2-2-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Falcons are 2-3-0 and the Keydets are 2-2-0.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

VMI Performance Insights

The Keydets have been outscored by 1.4 points per game (posting 75.2 points per game, 194th in college basketball, while giving up 76.6 per contest, 287th in college basketball) and have a -7 scoring differential.

The 37.8 rebounds per game VMI accumulates rank 72nd in the country, 3.8 more than the 34.0 its opponents collect.

VMI knocks down 6.4 three-pointers per game (253rd in college basketball) at a 32.0% rate (203rd in college basketball), compared to the 8.4 per outing its opponents make, shooting 31.6% from deep.

VMI loses the turnover battle by 3.8 per game, committing 13.8 (272nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.0.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.