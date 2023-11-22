The VMI Keydets (1-4) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Air Force Falcons (4-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Clune Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on MW Network.

VMI vs. Air Force Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports

VMI Stats Insights

The Keydets' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.5 percentage points higher than the Falcons have given up to their opponents (38%).

VMI has compiled a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38% from the field.

The Keydets are the 69th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Falcons sit at 348th.

The Keydets put up 12 more points per game (75.2) than the Falcons give up (63.2).

VMI is 1-4 when it scores more than 63.2 points.

VMI Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, VMI scored 73.2 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 64.5.

In 2022-23, the Keydets conceded 4.9 fewer points per game at home (72.6) than away (77.5).

Beyond the arc, VMI made fewer 3-pointers away (8.9 per game) than at home (10.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (37%) as well.

VMI Upcoming Schedule