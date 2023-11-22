Wednesday's game features the Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) matching up at Suncoast Credit Union Arena (on November 22) at 6:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-58 victory for Virginia.

Based on our computer prediction, West Virginia is projected to cover the point spread (9.5) against Virginia. The two sides are expected to go over the 120.5 over/under.

Virginia vs. West Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Suncoast Credit Union Arena Line: Virginia -9.5

Virginia -9.5 Point Total: 120.5

120.5 Moneyline (To Win): Virginia -550, West Virginia +400

Virginia vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 67, West Virginia 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Virginia vs. West Virginia

Pick ATS: West Virginia (+9.5)



West Virginia (+9.5) Pick OU: Over (120.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia Performance Insights

The Cavaliers are outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game with a +67 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.2 points per game (298th in college basketball) and give up 53.8 per contest (fourth in college basketball).

The 31.4 rebounds per game Virginia averages rank 267th in college basketball. Its opponents grab 31.0 per contest.

Virginia connects on 6.4 three-pointers per game (256th in college basketball) at a 38.6% rate (48th in college basketball), compared to the 5.8 its opponents make while shooting 28.2% from deep.

The Cavaliers rank 174th in college basketball by averaging 95.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 27th in college basketball, allowing 76.0 points per 100 possessions.

Virginia has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 8.0 per game (10th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.6 (123rd in college basketball).

West Virginia Performance Insights

West Virginia put up 76.0 points per game (74th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 70.9 points per contest (204th-ranked).

The Mountaineers averaged 31.4 rebounds per game (201st-ranked in college basketball). They gave up 29.0 rebounds per contest (53rd-ranked).

West Virginia delivered 13.0 dimes per game, which ranked them 179th in the country.

The Mountaineers committed 12.4 turnovers per game (235th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 14.1 turnovers per contest (40th-ranked).

The Mountaineers ranked 192nd in the nation with 7.3 three-pointers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 132nd with a 35.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

With 6.5 threes conceded per game, West Virginia ranked 82nd in the nation. It allowed a 34.0% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 199th in college basketball.

West Virginia attempted 36.6 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 63.7% of the shots it attempted (and 71.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 20.8 treys per contest, which were 36.3% of its shots (and 28.1% of the team's buckets).

