The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) face the No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Virginia vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FOX Sports Networks

Virginia Stats Insights

The Cavaliers make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).

Virginia has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 268th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers sit at 164th.

The Cavaliers average 67.2 points per game, just 2.4 more points than the 64.8 the Mountaineers give up.

Virginia is 3-0 when scoring more than 64.8 points.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Virginia posted 2.9 more points per game (68.6) than it did away from home (65.7).

In 2022-23, the Cavaliers gave up 56.4 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 64.6.

When it comes to three-pointers, Virginia performed worse when playing at home last season, averaging 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 per game with a 38.2% percentage away from home.

