The No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) hit the court against the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Virginia vs. West Virginia Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Virginia Stats Insights

  • The Cavaliers are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
  • In games Virginia shoots better than 40.7% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
  • The Cavaliers are the 266th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers sit at 164th.
  • The Cavaliers put up only 2.4 more points per game (67.2) than the Mountaineers give up (64.8).
  • Virginia has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 64.8 points.

West Virginia Stats Insights

  • The Mountaineers shot at a 45.2% clip from the field last season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers averaged.
  • West Virginia went 17-6 when it shot higher than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Cavaliers ranked 297th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Mountaineers ranked 60th.
  • The Mountaineers' 76.0 points per game last year were 15.5 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers allowed to opponents.
  • When West Virginia allowed fewer than 67.8 points last season, it went 11-1.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Virginia averaged 68.6 points per game at home last year, compared to 65.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 2.9 points per contest.
  • The Cavaliers surrendered 56.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (64.6).
  • Virginia made 6.6 threes per game with a 33.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.0 fewer threes and 4.8% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (7.6, 38.2%).

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, West Virginia scored 79.4 points per game last season, 7.8 more than it averaged away (71.6).
  • At home, the Mountaineers conceded 69.2 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 74.6.
  • At home, West Virginia sunk 7.8 treys per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (6.9). West Virginia's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.9%) than on the road (32.9%).

Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 N.C. A&T W 80-51 John Paul Jones Arena
11/16/2023 Texas Southern W 62-33 John Paul Jones Arena
11/20/2023 Wisconsin L 65-41 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 West Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/29/2023 Texas A&M - John Paul Jones Arena
12/2/2023 Syracuse - John Paul Jones Arena

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Monmouth L 73-65 WVU Coliseum
11/14/2023 Jacksonville State W 70-57 WVU Coliseum
11/20/2023 SMU L 70-58 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/26/2023 Bellarmine - WVU Coliseum
12/1/2023 St. John's - WVU Coliseum

