How to Watch Virginia vs. West Virginia on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) hit the court against the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Virginia vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Virginia Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
- In games Virginia shoots better than 40.7% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Cavaliers are the 266th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers sit at 164th.
- The Cavaliers put up only 2.4 more points per game (67.2) than the Mountaineers give up (64.8).
- Virginia has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 64.8 points.
West Virginia Stats Insights
- The Mountaineers shot at a 45.2% clip from the field last season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers averaged.
- West Virginia went 17-6 when it shot higher than 41.5% from the field.
- The Cavaliers ranked 297th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Mountaineers ranked 60th.
- The Mountaineers' 76.0 points per game last year were 15.5 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers allowed to opponents.
- When West Virginia allowed fewer than 67.8 points last season, it went 11-1.
Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Virginia averaged 68.6 points per game at home last year, compared to 65.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 2.9 points per contest.
- The Cavaliers surrendered 56.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (64.6).
- Virginia made 6.6 threes per game with a 33.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.0 fewer threes and 4.8% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (7.6, 38.2%).
West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, West Virginia scored 79.4 points per game last season, 7.8 more than it averaged away (71.6).
- At home, the Mountaineers conceded 69.2 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 74.6.
- At home, West Virginia sunk 7.8 treys per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (6.9). West Virginia's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.9%) than on the road (32.9%).
Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|N.C. A&T
|W 80-51
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/16/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 62-33
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/20/2023
|Wisconsin
|L 65-41
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|West Virginia
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/29/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/2/2023
|Syracuse
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
West Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Monmouth
|L 73-65
|WVU Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Jacksonville State
|W 70-57
|WVU Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|SMU
|L 70-58
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|Virginia
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/26/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|12/1/2023
|St. John's
|-
|WVU Coliseum
