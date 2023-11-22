The No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) square off against the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Virginia vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FOX Sports Networks

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Virginia Stats Insights

This season, the Cavaliers have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have knocked down.

Virginia has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 268th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers sit at 163rd.

The 67.2 points per game the Cavaliers record are only 2.4 more points than the Mountaineers give up (64.8).

Virginia is 3-0 when scoring more than 64.8 points.

West Virginia Stats Insights

The Mountaineers shot 45.2% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 41.5% the Cavaliers' opponents shot last season.

West Virginia compiled a 17-6 straight up record in games it shot above 41.5% from the field.

The Mountaineers were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cavaliers finished 297th.

The Mountaineers averaged 15.5 more points per game last year (76.0) than the Cavaliers gave up (60.5).

West Virginia went 11-1 last season when giving up fewer than 67.8 points.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia posted 68.6 points per game last year at home, which was 2.9 more points than it averaged on the road (65.7).

At home, the Cavaliers gave up 8.2 fewer points per game (56.4) than on the road (64.6).

At home, Virginia averaged 1.0 fewer treys per game (6.6) than on the road (7.6). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (33.4%) compared to when playing on the road (38.2%).

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

West Virginia scored 79.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.6 on the road.

The Mountaineers allowed fewer points at home (69.2 per game) than on the road (74.6) last season.

West Virginia made more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than away (32.9%).

Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/14/2023 N.C. A&T W 80-51 John Paul Jones Arena 11/16/2023 Texas Southern W 62-33 John Paul Jones Arena 11/20/2023 Wisconsin L 65-41 Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/22/2023 West Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/29/2023 Texas A&M - John Paul Jones Arena 12/2/2023 Syracuse - John Paul Jones Arena

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule