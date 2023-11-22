The No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) take the court against the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) as 9.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under set at 120.5 points.

Virginia vs. West Virginia Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Virginia -9.5 120.5

Virginia Betting Records & Stats

In three of five games this season, Virginia and its opponents have gone over 120.5 points.

Virginia has an average point total of 121 in its contests this year, 0.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Cavaliers have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Virginia has won two out of the three games in which it has been favored.

The Cavaliers have played as a favorite of -550 or more twice this season and won both games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 84.6% chance of a victory for Virginia.

Virginia vs. West Virginia Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 120.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 120.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Virginia 21 70% 67.8 143.8 60.5 131.4 128.7 West Virginia 32 100% 76 143.8 70.9 131.4 142.8

Additional Virginia Insights & Trends

The 67.2 points per game the Cavaliers record are only 2.4 more points than the Mountaineers allow (64.8).

When Virginia totals more than 64.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

Virginia vs. West Virginia Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Virginia 12-18-0 2-11 15-15-0 West Virginia 17-15-0 1-0 19-13-0

Virginia vs. West Virginia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Virginia West Virginia 15-1 Home Record 13-4 6-5 Away Record 3-8 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.4 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.6 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

