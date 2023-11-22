The Washington Capitals' upcoming contest against the Buffalo Sabres is set for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Sonny Milano light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sonny Milano score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Milano stats and insights

  • Milano has scored in three of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sabres.
  • Milano has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 21.4% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres have conceded 57 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Milano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 12:11 Home W 4-3
11/14/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 12:43 Home W 3-0
11/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:26 Away W 4-1
11/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 11:40 Away W 4-2
11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:23 Home L 4-3 OT
11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:28 Home W 2-1
11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:49 Home L 3-0
10/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:33 Home W 3-2 SO
10/25/2023 Devils 1 1 0 17:01 Away W 6-4
10/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:53 Home L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.