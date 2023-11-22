Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rockingham County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Rockingham County, Virginia today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Rockingham County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Spotswood High School at Charlottesville High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
