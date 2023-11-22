Radford vs. Northern Colorado: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 22
The Northern Colorado Bears (3-2) are 4.5-point underdogs against the Radford Highlanders (3-3) at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The game starts at 3:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The over/under for the matchup is set at 141.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Radford vs. Northern Colorado Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
- Where: Cancún, Mexico
- Venue: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Radford
|-4.5
|141.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Radford Betting Records & Stats
- Radford and its opponents have gone over 141.5 combined points in three of five games this season.
- The average point total in Radford's games this season is 140.2, 1.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Highlanders' ATS record is 3-2-0 this season.
- Radford won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.
- The Highlanders have played as a favorite of -190 or more once this season and won that game.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Radford has a 65.5% chance to win.
Radford vs. Northern Colorado Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 141.5
|% of Games Over 141.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Radford
|3
|60%
|70.8
|147
|69.3
|140.1
|143.7
|Northern Colorado
|3
|100%
|76.2
|147
|70.8
|140.1
|147.8
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Radford Insights & Trends
- The Highlanders score the same amount of points as the Bears give up (70.8).
- Radford has a 1-1 record against the spread and a 2-1 record overall when putting up more than 70.8 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Radford vs. Northern Colorado Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Radford
|3-2-0
|0-1
|3-2-0
|Northern Colorado
|1-2-0
|1-1
|2-1-0
Radford vs. Northern Colorado Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Radford
|Northern Colorado
|10-3
|Home Record
|6-7
|7-10
|Away Record
|3-12
|4-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-6-0
|8-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-10-0
|72.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.1
|65.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|70.4
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-3-0
|5-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-6-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.