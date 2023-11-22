Radford vs. Northern Colorado: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 22
The Northern Colorado Bears (3-2) play the Radford Highlanders (3-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Radford vs. Northern Colorado matchup.
Radford vs. Northern Colorado Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Radford vs. Northern Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Radford Moneyline
|Northern Colorado Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Radford (-4.5)
|141.5
|-190
|+160
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Radford (-4.5)
|141.5
|-182
|+150
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Radford vs. Northern Colorado Betting Trends
- Radford has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- So far this season, three out of the Highlanders' five games have hit the over.
- Northern Colorado has won one game against the spread this season.
- So far this year, two of the Bears games have hit the over.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.