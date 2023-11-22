The Radford Highlanders (3-3) battle the Northern Colorado Bears (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Radford vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico
  • TV: FloHoops

Radford Stats Insights

  • The Highlanders have shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.
  • Radford is 2-2 when it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
  • The Highlanders are the 150th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 112th.
  • The Highlanders' 70.8 points per game are equal to what the Bears allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 70.8 points, Radford is 2-1.

Radford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Radford scored more points at home (72.5 per game) than away (65.9) last season.
  • At home, the Highlanders conceded 62.6 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 65.4.
  • At home, Radford sunk 6.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (6.4). Radford's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.6%) than on the road (35.2%) as well.

Radford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 @ VCU L 73-50 Stuart C. Siegel Center
11/17/2023 @ James Madison L 76-73 Atlantic Union Bank Center
11/21/2023 Morgan State W 82-72 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/22/2023 Northern Colorado - Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/26/2023 Notre Dame (MD) - Dedmon Center
11/29/2023 @ Old Dominion - Chartway Arena

