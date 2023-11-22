Wednesday's contest between the Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) and Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) going head-to-head at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a projected final score of 75-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Purdue, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET on November 22.

According to our computer prediction, Purdue should cover the spread, which currently sits at 3.5. The two teams are projected to go over the 141.5 over/under.

Purdue vs. Marquette Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Line: Purdue -3.5

Purdue -3.5 Point Total: 141.5

141.5 Moneyline (To Win): Purdue -165, Marquette +140

Purdue vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 75, Marquette 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Marquette

Pick ATS: Purdue (-3.5)



Purdue (-3.5) Pick OU: Over (141.5)



Purdue has put together a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season, while Marquette is 1-2-0. The Boilermakers are 3-2-0 and the Golden Eagles are 1-2-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams average 162.8 points per game, 21.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers are outscoring opponents by 21.8 points per game with a +109 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.4 points per game (66th in college basketball) and allow 60.6 per outing (33rd in college basketball).

The 39.2 rebounds per game Purdue averages rank 42nd in the nation, and are 11.2 more than the 28 its opponents record per contest.

Purdue makes 7.8 three-pointers per game (139th in college basketball) while shooting 39.4% from deep (32nd in college basketball). It is making 1.2 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.6 per game while shooting 22.1%.

The Boilermakers' 101.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 73rd in college basketball, and the 74.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 19th in college basketball.

Purdue and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Boilermakers commit 12.2 per game (186th in college basketball) and force 11.4 (239th in college basketball play).

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles have a +75 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15 points per game. They're putting up 80.4 points per game, 96th in college basketball, and are giving up 65.4 per outing to rank 98th in college basketball.

Marquette grabs 32.6 rebounds per game (222nd in college basketball), compared to the 33.4 of its opponents.

Marquette connects on 8.8 three-pointers per game (73rd in college basketball), 2.0 more than its opponents.

Marquette has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 8.8 per game (31st in college basketball) while forcing 15 (60th in college basketball).

