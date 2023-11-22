The Princeton Tigers (4-0) will look to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Chartway Arena as 4-point favorites. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 134 in the matchup.

Old Dominion vs. Princeton Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Princeton -4 134

Monarchs Betting Records & Stats

Old Dominion played 15 games last season that ended with more than 134 points.

The Monarchs had a 133.1-point average over/under in their outings last year, 0.9 fewer points than this game's total.

The Monarchs' record against the spread last season was 16-13-1.

Old Dominion was underdogs in 14 games last season and won seven (50%) of those contests.

The Monarchs had a record of 1-5 when they were set as an underdog of +175 or more by oddsmakers last season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Monarchs have a 36.4% chance to win.

Old Dominion vs. Princeton Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 134 2022-23 % of Games Over 134 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Princeton 23 76.7% 75.5 142.4 68.5 134.7 142.9 Old Dominion 15 50% 66.9 142.4 66.2 134.7 133.9

Additional Old Dominion Insights & Trends

The Monarchs' 66.9 points per game last year were just 1.6 fewer points than the 68.5 the Tigers allowed to opponents.

Old Dominion put together a 12-3 ATS record and a 13-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 68.5 points.

Old Dominion vs. Princeton Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 4+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Princeton 16-13-1 5-7-1 16-12-2 Old Dominion 16-13-1 3-3 12-18-0

Old Dominion vs. Princeton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Princeton Old Dominion 11-3 Home Record 12-4 7-4 Away Record 6-5 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 6-4-1 Away ATS Record 6-4-1 81.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.9 72.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.9 8-2-2 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-10-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

