Old Dominion vs. Princeton November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-0) will meet the Princeton Tigers (1-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
Old Dominion vs. Princeton Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Old Dominion Top Players (2022-23)
- Mekhi Long: 10.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyreek Scott-Grayson: 13.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chaunce Jenkins: 13.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dericko Williams: 6.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Faizon Fields: 4.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
Princeton Top Players (2022-23)
- Tosan Evbuomwan: 15.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Caden Pierce: 8.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Matt Allocco: 10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ryan Langborg: 12.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Keeshawn Kellman: 7.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
Old Dominion vs. Princeton Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Old Dominion Rank
|Old Dominion AVG
|Princeton AVG
|Princeton Rank
|300th
|66.9
|Points Scored
|75.5
|85th
|64th
|66.2
|Points Allowed
|68.5
|127th
|40th
|34.7
|Rebounds
|35.6
|20th
|25th
|10.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|342nd
|5.3
|3pt Made
|8.5
|60th
|341st
|10.6
|Assists
|13.3
|157th
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|11.6
|152nd
