The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-0) will meet the Princeton Tigers (1-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Old Dominion vs. Princeton Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Old Dominion Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Old Dominion Top Players (2022-23)

  • Mekhi Long: 10.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Tyreek Scott-Grayson: 13.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Chaunce Jenkins: 13.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Dericko Williams: 6.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Faizon Fields: 4.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Princeton Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tosan Evbuomwan: 15.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Caden Pierce: 8.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Matt Allocco: 10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ryan Langborg: 12.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Keeshawn Kellman: 7.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Old Dominion vs. Princeton Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Old Dominion Rank Old Dominion AVG Princeton AVG Princeton Rank
300th 66.9 Points Scored 75.5 85th
64th 66.2 Points Allowed 68.5 127th
40th 34.7 Rebounds 35.6 20th
25th 10.7 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd
342nd 5.3 3pt Made 8.5 60th
341st 10.6 Assists 13.3 157th
84th 10.9 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.