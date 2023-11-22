The Princeton Tigers (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Chartway Arena. This contest is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Old Dominion vs. Princeton Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Old Dominion Stats Insights

The Monarchs shot 41.8% from the field last season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 42.5% the Tigers allowed to opponents.

Old Dominion had a 10-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Monarchs were the 40th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Tigers ranked 20th.

Last year, the Monarchs scored 66.9 points per game, just 1.6 fewer points than the 68.5 the Tigers allowed.

Old Dominion went 13-3 last season when scoring more than 68.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Old Dominion posted 67.9 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 66.9 points per contest.

The Monarchs ceded 62.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69.3 when playing on the road.

In terms of three-point shooting, Old Dominion fared worse when playing at home last season, averaging 5.3 treys per game with a 30.4% three-point percentage, compared to 5.5 per game with a 32.6% percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule