How to Watch Old Dominion vs. Princeton on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Princeton Tigers (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Chartway Arena. This contest is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Old Dominion vs. Princeton Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Old Dominion Stats Insights
- The Monarchs shot 41.8% from the field last season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 42.5% the Tigers allowed to opponents.
- Old Dominion had a 10-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.
- The Monarchs were the 40th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Tigers ranked 20th.
- Last year, the Monarchs scored 66.9 points per game, just 1.6 fewer points than the 68.5 the Tigers allowed.
- Old Dominion went 13-3 last season when scoring more than 68.5 points.
Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Old Dominion posted 67.9 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 66.9 points per contest.
- The Monarchs ceded 62.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69.3 when playing on the road.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Old Dominion fared worse when playing at home last season, averaging 5.3 treys per game with a 30.4% three-point percentage, compared to 5.5 per game with a 32.6% percentage on the road.
Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Virginia Wesleyan
|W 71-57
|Chartway Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Ball State
|L 73-68
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Arkansas
|L 86-77
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/22/2023
|Princeton
|-
|Chartway Arena
|11/26/2023
|Drexel
|-
|Chartway Arena
|11/29/2023
|Radford
|-
|Chartway Arena
