Can we expect Nicolas Aube-Kubel scoring a goal when the Washington Capitals take on the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Aube-Kubel stats and insights

In one of four games this season, Aube-Kubel scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Sabres.

Aube-Kubel has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have given up 57 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

