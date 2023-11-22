Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 22?
Can we expect Nicolas Aube-Kubel scoring a goal when the Washington Capitals take on the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Aube-Kubel stats and insights
- In one of four games this season, Aube-Kubel scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Sabres.
- Aube-Kubel has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have given up 57 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.