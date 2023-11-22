For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Washington Capitals and the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Nic Dowd a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Nic Dowd score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Dowd stats and insights

Dowd has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.

Dowd has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.5 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 57 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

