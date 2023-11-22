The Washington Wizards, Kyle Kuzma included, match up versus the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Kuzma, in his most recent game (November 20 loss against the Bucks), posted 22 points, 13 assists and two steals.

If you'd like to place a wager on Kuzma's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Kyle Kuzma Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-108)

Over 23.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (+104)

Over 6.5 (+104) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-128)

Over 3.5 (-128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-128)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 117.2 points per game last season made the Hornets the 22nd-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Hornets allowed 46.2 rebounds on average last year, 29th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Hornets conceded 25.9 per game last year, ranking them 19th in the NBA.

Defensively, the Hornets conceded 12.2 made three-pointers per game last season, 12th in the NBA.

Kyle Kuzma vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 29 17 6 1 2 0 0 11/8/2023 31 33 9 4 4 0 0

