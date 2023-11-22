Should you bet on Joel Edmundson to find the back of the net when the Washington Capitals and the Buffalo Sabres meet up on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Joel Edmundson score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Edmundson 2022-23 stats and insights

Edmundson scored in two of 61 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Edmundson produced no points on the power play last season.

Edmundson's shooting percentage last season was 2.9%. He averaged 1.0 shots per game.

Sabres 2022-23 defensive stats

The Sabres ranked 26th in goals against, conceding 297 total goals (3.6 per game) in league action.

The Sabres secured two shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 14.3 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

