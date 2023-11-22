James Madison vs. Fresno State November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Fresno State Bulldogs (3-1) face the James Madison Dukes (5-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This clash is available on CBS Sports Network.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
James Madison vs. Fresno State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other James Madison Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
James Madison Players to Watch
- Isaiah Hill: 14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 6.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Xavier Dusell: 14.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Leo Colimerio: 6.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Eduardo Andre: 8.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Donavan Yap: 13 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Fresno State Top Players (2022-23)
- Hill: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jemarl Baker Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Andre: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Isaih Moore: 11.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Anthony Holland: 6.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
James Madison vs. Fresno State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Fresno State Rank
|Fresno State AVG
|James Madison AVG
|James Madison Rank
|342nd
|63.7
|Points Scored
|80.5
|14th
|52nd
|65.7
|Points Allowed
|68.1
|118th
|356th
|27.5
|Rebounds
|34.8
|35th
|317th
|6.7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|30th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|8
|104th
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|13.4
|150th
|51st
|10.6
|Turnovers
|12.7
|265th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.