The Fresno State Bulldogs (3-1) face the James Madison Dukes (5-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This clash is available on CBS Sports Network.

James Madison vs. Fresno State Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

James Madison Players to Watch

Isaiah Hill: 14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 6.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 6.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Xavier Dusell: 14.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Leo Colimerio: 6.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Eduardo Andre: 8.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Donavan Yap: 13 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK

Fresno State Top Players (2022-23)

Hill: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jemarl Baker Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Andre: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.5 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.5 BLK Isaih Moore: 11.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Anthony Holland: 6.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

James Madison vs. Fresno State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Fresno State Rank Fresno State AVG James Madison AVG James Madison Rank 342nd 63.7 Points Scored 80.5 14th 52nd 65.7 Points Allowed 68.1 118th 356th 27.5 Rebounds 34.8 35th 317th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 10.5 30th 237th 6.8 3pt Made 8 104th 237th 12.3 Assists 13.4 150th 51st 10.6 Turnovers 12.7 265th

