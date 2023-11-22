The Fresno State Bulldogs (3-1) face the James Madison Dukes (5-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This clash is available on CBS Sports Network.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

James Madison vs. Fresno State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other James Madison Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

James Madison Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Hill: 14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 6.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Xavier Dusell: 14.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Leo Colimerio: 6.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Eduardo Andre: 8.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Donavan Yap: 13 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Fresno State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Hill: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jemarl Baker Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Andre: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Isaih Moore: 11.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Anthony Holland: 6.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

James Madison vs. Fresno State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Fresno State Rank Fresno State AVG James Madison AVG James Madison Rank
342nd 63.7 Points Scored 80.5 14th
52nd 65.7 Points Allowed 68.1 118th
356th 27.5 Rebounds 34.8 35th
317th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 10.5 30th
237th 6.8 3pt Made 8 104th
237th 12.3 Assists 13.4 150th
51st 10.6 Turnovers 12.7 265th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.