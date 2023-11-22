The James Madison Dukes (5-0) travel to face the Fresno State Bulldogs (3-1) after winning three road games in a row. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the James Madison vs. Fresno State matchup in this article.

James Madison vs. Fresno State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

James Madison vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total James Madison Moneyline Fresno State Moneyline BetMGM James Madison (-4.5) 147.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel James Madison (-5.5) 147.5 -210 +172 Bet on this game at FanDuel

James Madison vs. Fresno State Betting Trends (2022-23)

James Madison put together a 17-11-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 14 Dukes games hit the over.

Fresno State compiled an 11-17-0 record against the spread last season.

Bulldogs games went over the point total 13 out of 28 times last year.

