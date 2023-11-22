James Madison vs. Fresno State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 22
The James Madison Dukes (5-0) travel to face the Fresno State Bulldogs (3-1) after winning three road games in a row. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
James Madison vs. Fresno State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
James Madison vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|James Madison Moneyline
|Fresno State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|James Madison (-4.5)
|147.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|James Madison (-5.5)
|147.5
|-210
|+172
James Madison vs. Fresno State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- James Madison put together a 17-11-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, 14 Dukes games hit the over.
- Fresno State compiled an 11-17-0 record against the spread last season.
- Bulldogs games went over the point total 13 out of 28 times last year.
