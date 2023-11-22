Will Dylan Strome Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 22?
On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals go head to head against the Buffalo Sabres. Is Dylan Strome going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Dylan Strome score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)
Strome stats and insights
- Strome has scored in five of 15 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.
- He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 21.2% of them.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have conceded 57 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Strome recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|14:25
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|13:35
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:31
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:18
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|21:01
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|18:37
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:02
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/29/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|21:00
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|21:55
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/25/2023
|Devils
|2
|2
|0
|21:12
|Away
|W 6-4
Capitals vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
