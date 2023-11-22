Deni Avdija could make a big impact for the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Charlotte Hornets.

In his most recent action, a 142-129 loss to the Bucks, Avdija totaled seven points.

If you'd like to place a bet on Avdija's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-120)

Over 11.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-115)

Over 6.5 (-115) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-135)

Over 3.5 (-135) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+146)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hornets were 22nd in the NBA last season, conceding 117.2 points per game.

On the boards, the Hornets conceded 46.2 rebounds per game last season, 29th in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Hornets gave up 25.9 per contest last year, ranking them 19th in the league.

Giving up 12.2 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Hornets were 12th in the league in that category.

Deni Avdija vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 31 11 6 5 1 1 1 11/8/2023 28 9 3 5 0 1 0

