Will Connor McMichael Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 22?
On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals go head to head against the Buffalo Sabres. Is Connor McMichael going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Connor McMichael score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
McMichael stats and insights
- McMichael has scored in four of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.
- McMichael has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 13.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
McMichael recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:44
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|15:57
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|10:22
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|11:20
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/8/2023
|Panthers
|2
|1
|1
|15:09
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:23
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/29/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:21
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|15:30
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/25/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|13:54
|Away
|W 6-4
Capitals vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
