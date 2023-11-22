Wednesday's NHL offering includes an outing between the favored Washington Capitals (9-4-2, -130 on the moneyline to win at home) and the Buffalo Sabres (8-9-1, +105 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT.

Capitals vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capitals vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Capitals vs. Sabres Betting Trends

Washington's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6.5 goals four times.

The Capitals are 4-1 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Sabres have been an underdog in 11 games this season, with three upset wins (27.3%).

Washington has won all three games when it played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter.

Buffalo has gone 3-8 when sportsbooks have made them underdogs of +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Capitals Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-1-1 6-4 3-7-0 6.3 3.10 2.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-1-1 3.10 2.10 2 7.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 5-5 3-7-0 6.6 2.80 2.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 2.80 2.90 3 11.1% Record as ML Favorite 4-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-2 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

